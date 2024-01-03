Xponance Inc. Buys 742 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $189.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.42. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $202.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Raymond James upped their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $1,364,109.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,939,199.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $2,148,666.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $1,364,109.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,939,199.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,781 shares of company stock valued at $105,583,187 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

