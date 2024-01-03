Xponance Inc. Decreases Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,985,196,000 after acquiring an additional 463,055 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,956,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,554,000 after acquiring an additional 423,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,150,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,564,000 after acquiring an additional 248,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.10. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

