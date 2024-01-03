Xponance Inc. Grows Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,955,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 223.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,359 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

VICI Properties Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.32.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

