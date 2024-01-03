Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Up 3.5 %

Biogen stock opened at $267.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.05. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.86 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. UBS Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.67.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

