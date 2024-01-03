Xponance Inc. Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $216.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.20. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

