Xponance Inc. Has $5.59 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

ANSS stock opened at $353.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.24 and a 200-day moving average of $309.00. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

