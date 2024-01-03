Xponance Inc. Has $6.52 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,143 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,334,173,000 after purchasing an additional 196,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,285,246,000 after acquiring an additional 363,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,812,000 after acquiring an additional 371,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $109.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.65. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $129.90.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -44.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.