Xponance Inc. Has $6.84 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $298.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $305.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

