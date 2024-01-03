Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $46,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $1,721,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $246.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4,114.15, a P/E/G ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.15. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $261.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Argus started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

