Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $281.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.21 and a 1 year high of $284.39.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

