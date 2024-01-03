Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,183 shares of company stock valued at $848,656. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Trading Down 1.2 %

NEM stock opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

