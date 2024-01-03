Xponance Inc. Purchases 299 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 705.5% in the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $605,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 102.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Alta Park Capital LP increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 160,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Workday by 26.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock opened at $268.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,117.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.85 and a 52 week high of $279.83.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.36.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,126 shares of company stock valued at $35,530,277. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

