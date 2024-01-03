Xponance Inc. Reduces Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.77.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock opened at $102.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 168.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 327.87%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

