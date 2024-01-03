Xponance Inc. Sells 1,013 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after buying an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,998,000 after buying an additional 105,943 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after buying an additional 7,543,508 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after buying an additional 570,811 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.