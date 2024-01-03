Xponance Inc. Sells 192 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after buying an additional 1,450,213 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,432,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20,700.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,395,000 after buying an additional 660,761 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
NYSE GD opened at $258.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.75. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.70. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
