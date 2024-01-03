Xponance Inc. Sells 2,643 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Entergy by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 6,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Stock Up 1.4 %

Entergy stock opened at $102.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $111.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.74.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

Read Our Latest Report on ETR

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.