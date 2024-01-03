Xponance Inc. Sells 4,738 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Simon Property Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $143.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.97. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $146.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

