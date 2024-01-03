XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Trading Down 6%

Shares of XXL Energy Corp. (CVE:XL – Get Free Report) fell 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 4,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.23.

XXL Energy Company Profile

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, acquires, explores, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin consists of natural gas wells and royalty interest wells located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; the Pinedale Field owns working interest ranging from 18.75% to 21.25% in oil and gas located in the Warbonnet area of Sublette County, Wyoming; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.

