YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,915 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of YETI worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Price Performance

YETI stock opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.38. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $54.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on YETI in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on YETI from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on YETI

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.