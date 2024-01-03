Zacks Research Comments on Sabre Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Sabre in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sabre’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sabre’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $740.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.52 million.

SABR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of SABR opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. Sabre has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $7.92.

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,617,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sabre by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,465 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sabre by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 29,573 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 1,717.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 87,886 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

