Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $30,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

NYSE ZTS opened at $196.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.52 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

