1,395 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.3% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 122.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 32,147 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB stock opened at $183.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.44.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 100.46%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.