1834 Investment Advisors Co. Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $393.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.84. The stock has a market cap of $110.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

