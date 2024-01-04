1834 Investment Advisors Co. Takes $232,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,134,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 118,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $103.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.43. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $107.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

