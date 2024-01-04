3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Lifted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMM opened at $107.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.71. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

