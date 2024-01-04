a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.09.
AKA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $140.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.65 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 47.38%. Equities analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
