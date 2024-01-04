Accurate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,559 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.41.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

