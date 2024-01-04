Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 983 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $62.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3037 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

