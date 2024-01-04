ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

AEY opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.63. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

