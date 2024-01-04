ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYFree Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

AEY opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.63. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.