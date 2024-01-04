ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.69

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 931438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $998.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 0.54.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $67.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $782,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 113,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

