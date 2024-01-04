Advent Convertible and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE AVK opened at $11.27 on Thursday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 7,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $80,010.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,751.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
