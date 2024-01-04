Advent Convertible and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE AVK opened at $11.27 on Thursday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 7,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $80,010.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,751.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Advent Convertible and Income Fund

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVK. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 44.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,131,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 25,438 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

