AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BOS shares. National Bankshares downgraded shares of AirBoss of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC downgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of AirBoss of America from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of AirBoss of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

TSE:BOS opened at C$4.89 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$3.65 and a one year high of C$11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of C$132.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.86.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.06). AirBoss of America had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of C$137.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.86 million. Research analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 0.6203346 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.67%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

