Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Airbus Stock Down 3.1 %

EADSY stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Airbus has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.58.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Airbus had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

