Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.