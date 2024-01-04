Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Alamo Group has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Alamo Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $13.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $202.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.90. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $139.44 and a 12-month high of $216.34.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $419.64 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 8.07%. Equities analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $253,903.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $253,903.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total value of $128,617.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,116 shares of company stock valued at $590,219. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALG. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 5,380.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Alamo Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Alamo Group by 61.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

