Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Short Interest Down 8.2% in December

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 6,220,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 637,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $647.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.78. Alector has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $9.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Alector had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 146.80%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alector will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $27,994.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,865.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $25,431.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,673 shares in the company, valued at $837,741.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,440 shares of company stock valued at $185,926. Insiders own 14.00% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alector by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,172,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,875,000 after buying an additional 4,481,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alector by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,825,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,032,000 after buying an additional 241,637 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,426,000 after purchasing an additional 44,498 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,131,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Alector in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alector in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

