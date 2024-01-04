Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Short Interest Update

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 960,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Allakos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.93.
Shares of Allakos stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. Allakos has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $229.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.70.
Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Allakos will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.
