Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,059,614,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $140.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $143.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,719 shares of company stock valued at $19,632,188 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

