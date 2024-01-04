AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) PT Lowered to $12.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 114.67% from the company’s previous close.

AMC has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $15.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $85.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.65.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after buying an additional 1,682,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,438,000 after buying an additional 207,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,512,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after buying an additional 15,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29,321 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

