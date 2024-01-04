American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.62

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 2246509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

