American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,302 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,904 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $186.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $188.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

