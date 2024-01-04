America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRMT

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $63.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $408.00 million, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.16. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $127.96.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($4.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($5.09). The company had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.76 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of America’s Car-Mart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 65,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 41,378 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 299,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,745 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.