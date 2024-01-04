Analysts Set Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Price Target at $237.50

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $218.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $156.76 and a 52-week high of $224.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

