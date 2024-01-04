Analyzing ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ARB IOT Group and TDCX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARB IOT Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 TDCX 0 0 3 0 3.00

ARB IOT Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 351.98%. TDCX has a consensus target price of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 36.51%. Given ARB IOT Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARB IOT Group is more favorable than TDCX.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARB IOT Group N/A N/A N/A TDCX 16.72% 18.17% 15.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ARB IOT Group and TDCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ARB IOT Group and TDCX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARB IOT Group $51.86 million 0.90 $5.53 million N/A N/A TDCX $493.92 million 1.85 $78.04 million $0.58 10.86

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than ARB IOT Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of ARB IOT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of TDCX shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.0% of TDCX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TDCX beats ARB IOT Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARB IOT Group

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors. The company offers IoT smart agriculture solutions, such as designing the layout of the smart farm for the application and integration of IoT in farming and hydroponics, which includes the procurement of sensors and surveillance cameras, as well as other hardware for farm; designing of software to enable transfer of data from the smart farm to a cloud server, which can then be accessed remotely through smart devices; installing, testing, and commissioning of the hardware and software; and after-sales services comprising data analytics and periodic maintenance services. In addition, it provides IoT system development solutions, including procuring, supplying, and delivering industrial building systems for construction projects; and IoT gadget distribution solutions comprising supply chain and distribution of smart phones, accessories, and ICT and IoT products, as well as provides shipping tracking and status updates, customer care line, online chat support, digital marketing, pre-installation, and warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. ARB IOT Group Limited is a subsidiary of ARB Berhad.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. Further, the company provides omnichannel CX solutions, such as end-user support and troubleshooting for software and consumer electronic devices. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

