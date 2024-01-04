Analyzing Tristar Acquisition I (NYSE:TRIS) & Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Tristar Acquisition I (NYSE:TRIS – Get Free Report) and Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tristar Acquisition I and Trinity Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tristar Acquisition I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trinity Capital $145.50 million 4.40 -$30.38 million $1.47 9.97

Tristar Acquisition I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trinity Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tristar Acquisition I N/A N/A N/A Trinity Capital 32.82% 17.46% 7.54%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Tristar Acquisition I and Trinity Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Tristar Acquisition I has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Capital has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tristar Acquisition I and Trinity Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tristar Acquisition I 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Capital 0 1 5 0 2.83

Trinity Capital has a consensus target price of $15.08, suggesting a potential upside of 2.89%. Given Trinity Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Tristar Acquisition I.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Tristar Acquisition I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Tristar Acquisition I shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Tristar Acquisition I on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tristar Acquisition I

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company. Tristar Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

