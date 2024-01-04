AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
ANAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $21.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $563.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $30.40.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.31. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 81.89% and a negative net margin of 988.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
