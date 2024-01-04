AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 134.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 20.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $21.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $563.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.31. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 81.89% and a negative net margin of 988.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

