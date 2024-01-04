Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.26. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $8,724,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 70.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 278,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 115,433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 45.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

