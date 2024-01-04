Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Lowered to $28.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.00% from the stock’s previous close.

AR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 3.20. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 195.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

