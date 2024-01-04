Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stake Boosted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,777,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ares Management by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,383,000 after buying an additional 922,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ares Management by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,714,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,938,000 after buying an additional 786,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,097,379,000 after buying an additional 771,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,079,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES opened at $115.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.84 and a 200-day moving average of $104.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $67.29 and a 12-month high of $120.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Ares Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 143.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARES. Bank of America increased their price target on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

