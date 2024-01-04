Arlington Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.21.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $212.20 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $122.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

